'Smuggled' family found in field near Hull
- 30 November 2018
A family thought to have been smuggled into the UK from Iraq were found in a field.
The group of seven, including two "very vulnerable children", were found in Staithes Road, Preston, about six miles from Hull city centre.
Humber Roads Police said they had been handed over to immigration services and were undergoing medical assessments.
The Home Office said three adults and four children presented themselves as Iraqi nationals.
No details have been released about how they came to be in the area.
Assisted patrol in the Holderness area with a suspicious persons report, family located in field who had been smuggled into the UK including two very vulnerable children...now undergoing medical assessment and UK Immigration services dealing. #NotJustTraffic #0763— Humber Roads Police (@HumberbeatRoads) November 30, 2018
