Lorry driver jailed for smuggling guns into UK
- 30 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lorry driver found with handguns and bullets in his vehicle as he entered the UK has been jailed for eight years.
The National Crime Agency had said 10 Heckler and Koch P2000 pistols and 250 rounds of ammunition were found in David Abeles' lorry on 1 September.
The 46-year-old Czech national had just arrived at the port of Killingholme, in North Lincolnshire, on a transport ship from the Netherlands.
At Leeds Crown Court, he admitted possessing firearms and ammunition.