Image copyright NCA Image caption Ten pistols and 250 rounds of ammunition were found, according to the National Crime Agency

A lorry driver found with handguns and bullets in his vehicle as he entered the UK has been jailed for eight years.

The National Crime Agency had said 10 Heckler and Koch P2000 pistols and 250 rounds of ammunition were found in David Abeles' lorry on 1 September.

The 46-year-old Czech national had just arrived at the port of Killingholme, in North Lincolnshire, on a transport ship from the Netherlands.

At Leeds Crown Court, he admitted possessing firearms and ammunition.