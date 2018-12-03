Image caption Rolandas Poskus was found in the undergrowth on a patch of grassland by Dane Park Road, Hull

A drunk man was murdered in a "savage and sustained assault" by his partner's son and his friend, a court heard.

Rolandas Poskus, 52, was found dead on Dane Park Road, Hull, on 15 June.

Mantas Pundzius, 24, and Stanislovas Bozys, 28, from Hull, both deny murder. Mr Pundzius's mother Janina Milieskiene denies assisting an offender.

Mr Poskus suffered 27 rib fractures, and severe injuries to his brain, body and organs, Hull Crown Court heard.

Opening the trial, prosecutor Richard Wright said the victim was stamped on, kicked, thrown down the stairs and hit by a blunt force weapon during the assault on 13 June in his home on Arthur Street, which he shared with his girlfriend Ms Milieskiene.

His semi-naked body was dumped and found in grassland three days later by dog walkers.

'Speaking very badly'

Mr Wright said: "Rolandas Poskus died because he had been subjected to a savage and sustained assault in which significant force had been used to inflict a multitude of blunt force injuries to his person."

He told the jury the victim was drunk and in bed when he was attacked by Mr Pundzius, of Boulevard, and his friend Mr Bozys, of Gordon Street, following a phone call from Ms Milieskiene to her son.

The jury heard Mr Poskus's blood was found on the carpet and walls of the bedroom, as well as the stairs and ground floor of the house.

After the attack Ms Milieskiene, 42, "furiously" cleaned the house to try to "hide the signs" of the assault, Mr Wright said.

He told the court Mr Poskus "had a habit of speaking very badly to his girlfriend" when drunk, but said there was "no reliable evidence" he had hit his partner in the past.

The trial continues.