Rugby league side Hull KR has confirmed the whole of its stadium will be closed until further notice.

It comes after strong winds last Thursday saw a floodlight and pylon collapse at KCOM Craven Park.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made with the safety of everyone being the most important factor," a statement said.

The club said it was "bearing in mind the adverse weather forecast for the next 48 hours".

A number of events including a Christmas party and a junior rugby club session have been cancelled as result.

Parts of the ground have been closed off since the floodlight collapse.

The pitch floodlights were installed five years ago and testing was due to take place on the other floodlights, a club spokesperson said.