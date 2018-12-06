Image caption The cause of the fire is still being investigated

A mother has thanked her local community after people rallied round to help replace the family's possessions that were destroyed in a fire.

Rio King was downstairs when the blaze broke out in a bedroom at her home in Bransholme in Hull last month.

She escaped to safety but the fire destroyed her two young sons' clothes and toys. The boys were not in the house at the time.

A crowdfunding campaign by friends and neighbours has raised more than £1,300.

Image caption A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than £1,300 for Ms King and her two boys

Ms King, who did not have contents insurance, said losing Archie and Riley's toys had affected her badly.

"It's sad when you look at your children's teddies," she said.

"I can buy clothes and I can replace things over time but the kids going to bed without their favourite teddies and their favourite onesies, that's the reality of it."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.