Image copyright Policia Nacional Image caption Policia Nacional said Amy Louise Gerard was last seen outside Molly Malone's Irish bar

A body found by officers searching for a missing British woman does not show any signs of violence, police said.

Amy Louise Gerard, 28, originally from Cleethorpes, was last seen outside an Irish bar in Puerto de la Cruz in the early hours of 30 November.

Ms Gerard was working at the Spanish island's Loro Parque marine theme park.

The body was recovered from the water on Tuesday and has yet to be formally identified by Spanish police.

Policia Nacional told the BBC there were "no indications of violence or aggression on the body".

Image caption The coastguard searched the coast off the city of Puerto de la Cruz

Image caption Onlookers watched on as a helicopter and a coastguard boat searched the water

Ms Gerard's mother and sister have flown out to help with the search, which police said had been "scaled down".

According to her Facebook profile, the University of Lincoln graduate trains killer whales at the theme park on the island, where she has been living and working since May 2016.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office previously confirmed it was assisting the family of a British woman in Tenerife.