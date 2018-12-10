Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed cruise terminal in Hull

Animals in an aquarium in Hull could be harmed if a cruise terminal is built nearby, it is claimed.

The Deep says its marine life would be affected by noise, pollution and vibrations.

Chief executive Katy Duke says fish, sharks and penguins would suffer long-term stress if the plan goes ahead.

But Hull City Council said it has worked extensively with The Deep to come up with a design that will protect the animals.

The aquarium is located at Sammy's Point, the council's preferred choice of site for the terminal.

Ms Duke said: "It's well documented and well researched that vibrations can have a very damaging effect on ocean sharks.

"Similarly, noise disruption could very easily upset our penguins, so ships' horns etc could potentially frighten our animals here and cause harm or cause long-term stress."

The terminal and riverside berth would "boost the city economy by £13m a year, and the wider Humber economy by another £15m a year", the council previously said.

Concerns have been raised by the The Deep about possible problems for their animals if the cruise terminal is built

Alexandra Dock, a mile and a half towards the coast, was also on the shortlist.

It is part of Hull's 10-year City Plan, launched in June 2013 by High Steward of Hull Lord Mandelson.

In a statement, the city council said: "[The Deep] are aware that all of the concerns they have identified will have to be addressed as part of the detailed planning work and impact studies that are currently under way.

"To this end, the council has worked extensively with The Deep to develop a joint tender brief for a specialist engineering company, of their choice, to provide comprehensive acoustical testing and design mitigations to protect all aquatic species."