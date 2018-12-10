Humberside

Man caught on CCTV jumping on Hull rough sleepers' tent

  • 10 December 2018
Man jumping feet first on to a tent Image copyright Humberside Police
Image caption The man can be seen diving feet first on top of the tent, which is pitched in a shop doorway in Hull

A man jumped feet-first on a tent with two rough sleepers inside while friends laughed and filmed him, CCTV footage shows.

The video, captured on Whitefriargate, Hull, has been issued by Humberside Police in a bid to identify the men.

The video shows the man running and launching himself on top of the tent, which was pitched in a shop doorway, at about 00:30 GMT on 30 November.

Officers said the pair in the tent were unhurt.

The man's two friends could be seen laughing and joking as they walked away from the scene.

