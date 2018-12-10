Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption The man can be seen diving feet first on top of the tent, which is pitched in a shop doorway in Hull

A man jumped feet-first on a tent with two rough sleepers inside while friends laughed and filmed him, CCTV footage shows.

The video, captured on Whitefriargate, Hull, has been issued by Humberside Police in a bid to identify the men.

The video shows the man running and launching himself on top of the tent, which was pitched in a shop doorway, at about 00:30 GMT on 30 November.

Officers said the pair in the tent were unhurt.

Skip Twitter post by @Humberbeat Can you help us identify these men in this CCTV footage? The incident happened on Whitefriargate in Hull around 12.30am on 30 Nov. Two men who were in the tent shown in the footage were unhurt. Can you help? Quote ref 16/124920/18 pic.twitter.com/2GSsROFuyW — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) December 10, 2018 Report

The man's two friends could be seen laughing and joking as they walked away from the scene.