Image caption Rolandas Poskus was found in the undergrowth on a patch of grassland by Dane Park Road, Hull

A woman has told a court she was "assaulted" by the partner that her son is accused of killing.

Lithuanian national Janina Milieskiene, 42, told Hull Crown Court her boyfriend Rolandas Poskus had been "violent" towards her.

Mr Poskus, 52, was found dead in undergrowth in Hull, on 15 June.

Ms Milieskiene's son Mantas Pundzius, 24, and his friend Stanislovas Bozys, 28, from Hull, both deny murder. She denies assisting an offender.

'Afraid to stay alone'

Giving evidence via an interpreter, Ms Milieskiene said she had called Mr Pundzius after she had been assaulted by Mr Poskus at her home on Arthur Street.

She said: "[Mr Poskus] was shouting he was going to kill me. He was going to stab me.

"I was asking him not to beat me."

Ms Milieskiene added: "I was crying. I was calling my son I'd been assaulted. I was being threatened about being killed.

"I told my son I was afraid to stay alone."

Ms Milieskiene told the court she had no knowledge of any fighting between Mr Poskus and her son, when questioned by her barrister Stephen Robinson.

'Dragged outside'

The shop worker rejected allegations she had cleaned up her boyfriend's blood stains, which jurors heard had been found on the carpet and walls of the bedroom, as well as the stairs and ground floor of the house.

Prosecutor Richard Wright asked: "How did his blood get everywhere? In the chimney breast?

"I don't know," she replied.

She also denied seeing Mr Poskus lying at the bottom of a flight of stairs or his body being dragged outside to a car.

On Monday, Mr Pundzius told the court the 52-year-old Mr Poskus had fallen down the stairs after he struck him.

He said he acted in "self-defence" and "lost self-control" after being hit on the head by the older man.

Mr Poskus' semi-naked body was later found in a patch of undergrowth by dog walkers.

Prosecutors claim he was stamped on, kicked, thrown down stairs and hit by a blunt force weapon.

The trial continues.