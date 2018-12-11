Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption CCTV footage showed a man diving feet first on top of the tent

Two men have been arrested after a man jumped feet-first on a tent which had two rough sleepers inside.

CCTV footage showed a man running and launching himself on top of the tent while another filmed it and laughed.

Police said the tent was pitched in a shop doorway on Whitefriargate, Hull, when the incident occurred in the early hours of 30 November.

The two men have been held on suspicion of assault. They are aged 26 and 29 and from the Lincoln area.

Humberside Police said it had found "more permanent accommodation" for the rough sleepers inside the tent, who were unhurt.

Officers said they were still tracing a third man seen in CCTV footage and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.