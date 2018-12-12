Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption CCTV footage showed a man diving feet first on top of the tent

A third man is in custody in connection with an attack on two homeless people sleeping in a tent on a Hull street.

CCTV footage showed a man running and launching himself on top of the tent while another filmed it and laughed.

Humberside Police said a 27-year-old man from the Lincoln area handed himself into to police in Hull.

On Tuesday, two men aged 26 and 29 also from Lincoln, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

The pair remain in custody.

Police said the tent was pitched in a shop doorway on Whitefriargate in the city centre when the attack happened in the early hours of 30 November.

The force said it had found "more permanent accommodation" for the people inside the tent, who were unhurt.