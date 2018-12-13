Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Handcuffs, mountain bikes and a hat, are among dozens of items stolen from Humberside Police

Handcuffs, mountain bikes and a hat, are among 35 items that have been stolen from Humberside Police.

Ten thousand pounds worth of items were stolen from the force between February 2015 and September 2018, according to data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Other stolen items included an electronic tag, a CCTV camera, several mobile phones and a cycle lock.

One high-ticket item - a £1,000 bike - was stolen twice in two months.

The data, provided by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, also showed a thief had apparently helped themselves to a roads policing handbook.

Out of the 35 police items listed as stolen, 15 have not been recovered.

Humberside Police is yet to provide details about where the items were stolen from.

In a statement, the force said: "There are strict security policies across all of our stations to protect us against burglaries and thefts and these are constantly reviewed to ensure that our property is safe.

"We take all reports of theft seriously including items that are stolen from police and prioritise based on the level of potential risk and opportunities to find those responsible.

On Wednesday, a would-be thief targeted a vehicle that was parked in a police car park in Harrogate.