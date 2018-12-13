Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roy Wood penned festive favourite "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday"

Former Wizzard singer Roy Wood has had to cancel a show after £100,000 worth of his band's equipment was stolen in a ram-raid.

Hull City Hall said the Roy Wood Rock 'n' Roll Band had "all of their instruments" taken.

The band was due to play at the venue later but has issued an apology after being forced to cancel.

Wood wrote and produced the seasonal classic "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day".

The musician told the BBC a warehouse wall had been "demolished" in the raid.

"It's about £100,000 of gear, with PA equipment, three or four guitars, and Marshall amps," he said.

"We've got to try and find some gear ready for the gigs next week now, a request is out on social media.

"Obviously we're really sorry about the Hull gig, we can't do it without equipment and we're looking for another date."

The truck is described as an Iveco Eurocargo and may be in the Leeds area.

A post on the band's Facebook page said: "We are sorry to inform you tonight's gig at Hull City Hall has been cancelled.

"The warehouse has been broken into and all the band equipment and truck has been stolen.

"If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of any of this equipment, including Fender guitars and red Marshall amps please message us, we would be extremely grateful!"

Having played with The Move, ELO and Wizzard, Birmingham-born musician Wood is currently on tour with his Rock 'n' Roll Band.

The band is due to play another show in Yorkshire on 20 December, at Sheffield's City Hall.