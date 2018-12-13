Image copyright AFP Image caption The teenager boarded a train to Paris where he was picked up by French Police

A 19-year-old man has been detained in Paris on suspicion of attempted murder after a cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Hull.

The 43-year-old man was knocked down "by a car which drove off" near a retail park on Mount Pleasant at about 16:30 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

He was seriously hurt and is being treated in hospital for chest injuries.

Officers said the teenager boarded a train to the French capital where he was "picked up at the other end".

Humberside Police said he was being brought back for questioning in connection with the "suspected attempted murder".

The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.