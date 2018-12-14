Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roy Wood wrote "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday", which he performed with his band Wizzard

A van belonging to the former Wizzard singer Roy Wood's band has been returned, along with an estimated £100,000-worth of equipment inside.

The Roy Wood Rock 'n' Roll Band had their instruments taken when the vehicle was stolen in a ram raid on a warehouse in Leeds on Thursday.

Wood - who wrote "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day" - said they had to cancel that night's gig in Hull.

West Yorkshire Police said the van and equipment were found in East Ardsley.

Anyone who witnessed the van - an Iveco Eurocargo - or the theft is being urged to contact them.

Wood said the van had contained "about £100,000 of gear, with PA equipment, three or four guitars, and Marshall amps."

He said the band had cancelled a show at Hull City Hall and hoped to reschedule.

Birmingham-born musician Wood, who now lives in Derbyshire, is currently on tour with his Rock 'n' Roll Band. He has previously played with The Move, ELO and Wizzard.

The band is due to play another show in Yorkshire on 20 December, at Sheffield's City Hall.

