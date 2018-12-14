Humberside

Paris-fled teenager arrested over Hull hit-and-run attempted murder

  • 14 December 2018
Image caption The teenager was detained at Gare du Nord station by French police after he boarded a train to Paris following the incident

A 19-year-old man who was detained in Paris after a cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Hull has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was held at the city's Gare du Nord station by French authorities on Thursday after arriving by train.

A 43-year-old man was knocked down "by a car which drove off" near a retail park on Mount Pleasant at about 16:30 GMT on Wednesday, police had said.

He was being treated in hospital for serious chest injuries.

