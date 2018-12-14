Paris-fled teenager arrested over Hull hit-and-run attempted murder
- 14 December 2018
A 19-year-old man who was detained in Paris after a cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Hull has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
He was held at the city's Gare du Nord station by French authorities on Thursday after arriving by train.
A 43-year-old man was knocked down "by a car which drove off" near a retail park on Mount Pleasant at about 16:30 GMT on Wednesday, police had said.
He was being treated in hospital for serious chest injuries.