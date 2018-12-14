Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mantas Pundzius, 24, was convicted of murder by a 10-2 majority. The jury returned an unanimous guilty verdict for his mother, Janina Milieskiene, 42, who denied assisting an offender

A man has been found guilty of the murder of his mother's partner.

Lithuanian national Rolandas Poskus, 52, was found dead in undergrowth on Dane Park Road, in Hull, on 15 June.

At Hull Crown Court, jurors convicted Mantas Pundzius, 24, of Boulevard, Hull, on a 10-2 majority. His mother Janina Milieskiene, 42, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

A third defendant, Stanislovas Bozys, 28, of Gordon Street, Hull, also denied murder and was acquitted of the charge.

During the trial, the court was told Mr Poskus had suffered 27 rib fractures, as well as severe injuries to his brain, body and organs.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Rolandas Poskus was stamped on, kicked, thrown down the stairs and hit by a blunt force weapon on 13 June

He had been stamped on, kicked, thrown down the stairs and hit by a blunt force weapon during the assault on 13 June in his home on Arthur Street, which he shared with his girlfriend Milieskiene, who is also a Lithuanian national.

His semi-naked body was found three days later by dog walkers.

The court heard the 52-year-old was attacked after Pundzius received a phone call from his mother saying she had been "assaulted and threatened with a knife" by her heavily drunk partner.

Prosecutor Richard Wright said Mr Poskus's blood was found on the carpet and walls of the bedroom, as well as the stairs and ground floor of the house including the chimney breast.

Milieskiene denied she cleaned up the blood stains and that she had seen her son drag Mr Poskus's body "by his feet" out to the car.

Image caption Mr Poskus's body was found by dog walkers in the Dane Park Road area of Hull

Pundzius claimed to the jury he acted in "self-defence" and had "lost self-control" after being hit on the head by Mr Poskus.

Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert, of Humberside Police, said: "This was a particularly horrific crime where the injuries inflicted on Mr Poskus were some of the worst I have seen.

"The level of violence used was not only brutal but sickening."

The pair are due to be sentenced on Wednesday.