Image copyright Albert Bridge Image caption The Thea II, pictured in May 2017, ran aground with 11 crew on board

A cargo ship lost power and drifted during rough weather off the East Yorkshire coast, sparking a rescue mission.

The Thea II vessel got into difficulty three nautical miles east of Spurn Point at 15:00 GMT on Saturday after a power outage, the coastguard said.

The rescue team tried to use a tow line to help move the stricken ship but both Thea II and a tug boat ran aground.

At 01:30 the ship was refloated and moved to deeper waters.

The Thea II had 11 crew on board. South-easterly winds of 52 knots (60mph) were recorded on Saturday night in the area.