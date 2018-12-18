Image caption Gemma Winstanley said she relies on Facebook to promote her services

A woman who provides nipple tattoos to women who have undergone mastectomies has criticised Facebook for banning pictures of her work.

Gemma Winstanley from East Yorkshire carries out the work for free, but last week she was blocked by the social media giant after sharing images online.

She said her account was suspended for "displaying sexual content".

Facebook said it was investigating her case.

Ms Winstanley said she was "disgusted" that she had been banned while Facebook allowed videos of abuse and violence on the site.

"It's not even a real nipple," she said

"I don't show it in a sexual way. It's only the picture of the actual areola and the nipple itself."

Image copyright Gemma Winstanley Image caption Ms Winstanley provides the "nipple reconstruction" tattoos for free

Ms Winstanley said she relies on Facebook to promote her service.

"Giving somebody the areola tattoo, it's just the end of the treatment," she said.

"It's finishing, it's giving them the normality back that's been taken away.

"I often have tears. Ladies send me cards and flowers and things and say how it's changed their lives."