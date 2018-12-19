Goole 'fight' death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 19 December 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died having been seriously injured in a fight.
The 54-year-old, was hurt on Kingsway, Goole, East Yorkshire, at about 10:30 GMT on Friday, Humberside Police said.
He died on Tuesday night and a 36-year-old man has been arrested.
Police believe the incident to be an isolated one and have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch with them. Officers are supporting the dead man's family.