Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mantas Pundzius will serve a minimum of 19 years in prison. His mother Janina Milieskiene was jailed for 30 months.

A man has been jailed for life for beating his mother's partner to death.

The semi-naked body of Rolandas Poskus, 52, was discovered in undergrowth in Hull on 15 June.

Mantas Pundzius, 24, will serve a minimum of 19 years in prison after being convicted of murder at Hull Crown Court.

His mother Janina Milieskiene, 42, was jailed for 30 months having been found guilty of assisting an offender by covering up the killing.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Rolandas Poskus was stamped on, kicked, thrown down the stairs and hit with a weapon

During the trial, the court was told Mr Poskus had suffered 27 rib fractures, as well as severe injuries to his brain, body and organs.

He had been stamped on, kicked, thrown down the stairs and hit by a heavy weapon during the assault on 13 June in the home on Arthur Street he shared with Milieskiene.

Pundzuis then put Mr Poskus' body in the boot of a car before dumping it on waste ground in north Hull where it was found two days later by dog walkers.

'Remorseless attack'

The court heard the 52-year-old was attacked after Pundzius received a phone call from his mother saying she had been "assaulted and threatened with a knife" by her heavily drunk partner.

Milieskiene denied she cleaned up the blood stains or that she had seen her son drag Mr Poskus's body "by his feet" out to the car.

Pundzius, of Thornwick Close, Hull, claimed to the jury he acted in "self-defence" and had "lost self-control" after being hit on the head by Mr Poskus.

Passing sentence, Judge Paul Watson QC described the killing as a "savage and sustained attack".

"The remorseless nature of the attack shows me you are a man with a seriously violent streak."