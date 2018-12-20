Man bailed after Goole street death
A 36-year-old man has been bailed following an "altercation" in East Yorkshire.
A 54-year-old man died in hospital four days after the encounter in Kingsway, Goole on Friday morning.
The BBC understands that police are no longer treating the death as a murder inquiry.
Det Ch Insp Al Curtis said: "We now believe that the man who died sadly suffered a serious medical episode at the time of the incident."