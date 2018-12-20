Humberside

Man bailed after Goole street death

A view of part of Kingsway Image copyright Google
Image caption There was an altercation in Kingsway, Goole on 14 December

A 36-year-old man has been bailed following an "altercation" in East Yorkshire.

A 54-year-old man died in hospital four days after the encounter in Kingsway, Goole on Friday morning.

The BBC understands that police are no longer treating the death as a murder inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Al Curtis said: "We now believe that the man who died sadly suffered a serious medical episode at the time of the incident."

