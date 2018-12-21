Image caption Paul Jackson was given a final warning over his behaviour towards a boy with learning difficulties

A police officer has been given a final written warning for making threats to a teenage boy with learning difficulties.

PCs Paul Jackson and James Newton were called to talk to the 14-year-old at a property in Hull, after his father asked for help, in May 2013.

Allegations against PC Newton were dismissed, but PC Jackson was found guilty of gross misconduct and disciplined.

Humberside Police said it did not condone excessive force or conduct.

The misconduct hearing was told the boy had his head "banged against a wall" and he suffered bruises to his face.

The boy, who is from London but was visiting his sister in Hull, received "several leg sweeps" after police were told he was "out of control".

PC Jackson is alleged to have told the boy in a threatening manner: "If you don't talk to me you might get a bit closer to that Taser than you'd have wished."

In a statement, Humberside Police said: "In respect of PC Jackson, the allegation that he had spoken to the boy in a manner which was threatening and/or intimidating, was found proven and to have amounted to gross misconduct.

"We demand the highest standards of professionalism, honesty and integrity from our officers and staff, and we not condone, accept or tolerate excessive force or conduct."