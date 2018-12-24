Image caption The Hull House of Fraser, which stands directly opposite the city's rail and bus stations, started life as Hammonds in 1821

A doomed department store in Hull has been given a last-minute reprieve from closure.

House of Fraser on Paragon Street, which is also known as Hammonds, was due to shut on Saturday with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

The company said it had agreed a deal between the business, the landlord and Hull City Council.

Financially troubled House of Fraser was bought for £90m in August by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

It was one of a number of sites earmarked for closure after the new owners failed to reach an agreement with their respective landlords.

Image caption House of Fraser was due to close on Saturday

In a statement, chief executive Mr Ashley said: "It is great that the Hull store is getting a second chance and saving over 100 jobs.

"This is a good example of what can be achieved when everyone pulls together."

Following his buyout, Mr Ashley pledged to save around 47 of House of Fraser's 59 outlets.