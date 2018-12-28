Hull man in court charged with child's murder
A man charged with the murder of a child has appeared in court.
The 22-month-old girl was found dead at her house in Hull in February 2014.
Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, Hull is also accused of failing to protect a child.
His former partner Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, also appeared in court.
She was charged with failing to protect a child and no pleas were entered.
The case at Hull Crown Court was adjourned until 14 January.
Mr Garner was remanded in custody and Ms Gregson was released on bail.