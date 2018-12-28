A man charged with the murder of a child has appeared in court.

The 22-month-old girl was found dead at her house in Hull in February 2014.

Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, Hull is also accused of failing to protect a child.

His former partner Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, also appeared in court.

She was charged with failing to protect a child and no pleas were entered.

The case at Hull Crown Court was adjourned until 14 January.

Mr Garner was remanded in custody and Ms Gregson was released on bail.