Humberside

Hull man in court charged with child's murder

  • 28 December 2018

A man charged with the murder of a child has appeared in court.

The 22-month-old girl was found dead at her house in Hull in February 2014.

Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, Hull is also accused of failing to protect a child.

His former partner Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, also appeared in court.

She was charged with failing to protect a child and no pleas were entered.

The case at Hull Crown Court was adjourned until 14 January.

Mr Garner was remanded in custody and Ms Gregson was released on bail.

