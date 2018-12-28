Image caption Beryl Quantrill has received the honour for her services to child safety

A lollipop lady who has been helping children cross the road for more than 50 years has received the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Beryl Quantrill has spent most of her time working outside Queen Mary Avenue Primary School in Cleethorpes.

The 82-year-old, who started her job in 1964, is believed to be the UK's longest serving lollipop lady.

She said: "I absolutely love my job. I just love being here with the children and seeing their faces."

Ms Quantrill helps more than 250 children and their families cross the road safely every day.

Because she has worked there for so long, she has seen generations of the same family come and go.

Image caption The long-serving lollipop lady is a familiar fixture on Queen Mary Avenue

Parent Becky Armer said: "She's absolutely lovely and the kids love her to bits.

"She's always stood here well before we come on a morning, ready to get us across the road.

"The other week she was full of cold but she was still here, all wrapped up in her thermals."

Over the years, the lollipop lady's services to road safety have also seen her give regular talks to children at Queen Mary Primary School.

Teaching assistant Jane Dick, who has worked at the school for 19 years, said: "My children came to this school so I've known Beryl for a very long time.

"She's always here in all weather with a smile on her face and is completely dedicated to the kids."

Former chair of governors Kevin Young described Ms Quantrill as a "happy, joyful person and a great asset to the school".