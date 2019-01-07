Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Siblings Billy, 28, and Lauren Griffin, 25, absconded from court before they could be sentenced

A member of a "county lines" gang who fled court before being sentenced has been jailed for dealing drugs on the streets of Grimsby.

Billy Griffin, 28, was one of eight people, mostly from Manchester, who admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin at a hearing last month.

Griffin's sentencing was delayed after he and his sister Lauren Griffin absconded from Hull Crown Court.

The pair were later arrested in the Greater Manchester area.

Griffin was jailed for four years and 10 months. His sister will be sentenced on Tuesday.

The rest of the gang were jailed on 17 December. Their sentences ranged from two years and four months, to nine years and nine months imprisonment.

The court heard the gang, from Manchester and one from Louth, Lincolnshire, ran the drugs plot from various addresses across Grimsby between October 2015 and October 2016.

More than 1.4kg of Class A drugs were recovered.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption All eight admitted admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

County lines is the name given to urban drug dealers expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas, primarily to supply crack cocaine and heroin to addicts in those locations.

According to the National Crime Agency there are currently more than 1,500 lines in operation in the UK.

The convicted drugs gang