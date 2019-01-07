Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Terence Maguire was jailed for four years for domestic abuse in July 2018

A man jailed for domestic violence will have to tell police when he starts a new relationship.

Terence Maguire, 32, from Goole was sentenced to four years in prison in July 2018.

Humberside Police obtained a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) from a court, which means Maguire will have to inform police of the name of his partners after his release.

Police said Maguire had an "appalling history of domestic abuse".

The force said his victim had called the police 500 times about his behaviour.

PC Tracy St Paul said Maguire's abuse had left the teenage victim "scared and vulnerable".

"Over the course of their relationship she had suffered numerous serious assaults of differing natures, and had been completely controlled by his coercive behaviour," said PC St Paul.

"Although she had come to the police many times over the years, she had never felt strong enough to support a conviction and always withdrew support for police action after making the initial call, mainly due to fear of reprisals from Maguire."

The CBO was issued by a judge at Hull Crown Court last month.

As well as informing police of his partner's name Maguire will have to tell police where he is living.

The order will last for 15 years.