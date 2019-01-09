Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shaun Hutson was jailed after he had targeted shops in Cleethorpes and Grimsby

A man who threatened shop staff with a knife and an imitation handgun has been jailed for eight years.

Shaun Hutson, 46, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Grimsby Crown Court after admitting two armed robberies.

He targeted McCalls on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes on 11 September last year, threatening staff with a kitchen knife.

He then threatened staff at Farmfoods on Garabaldi Street in Grimsby on 22 September with the fake firearm.

He was recognised in CCTV pictures by a long-serving police officer.

Hutson was jailed for eight years with three years on extended licence for the robberies and two years concurrently for possession of an imitation firearm.

Det Con Nigel Morgan said, "These were particularly nasty robberies.

"The staff at both of these stores were extremely distressed by the incidents. No-one should have to fear being threatened with weapons when they go to work.

"I want to praise the victims of these cases for their bravery and the way they have helped our investigations.

"I also want to thank the public for the information they gave to us to help apprehend Shaun Hutson."