Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Lauren Griffin, 25, was ordered to serve an additional 28 days in prison for absconding from court

A second "county lines" gang member who absconded from court before being sentenced over dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Grimsby has been jailed.

Lauren Griffin, 25, was handed a five-years and 10-months jail term, and ordered to serve an additional 28 days in prison for failing to surrender.

She was among eight people who admitted drugs charges at a hearing last month.

Her sentencing was delayed after she and her brother, Billy Griffin, 28, fled Hull Crown Court.

Billy Griffin was jailed for the same offences on Monday.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption The siblings fled court after they "panicked", police said

Humberside Police said the pair "panicked and absconded from court". They were later arrested in the Greater Manchester area after the other gang members were jailed on 17 December.

The court heard the gang, from Manchester and one from Louth, Lincolnshire, ran the drugs plot from various addresses across Grimsby between October 2015 and October 2016.

More than 1.4kg of Class A drugs were recovered.

Det Sergeant Steve Elliott said officers had "recovered thousands of pounds in cash and taken heroin and crack cocaine to the value of almost £8,500 off the streets" during the police operation.

County lines is the name given to urban drug dealers expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas, primarily to supply crack cocaine and heroin to addicts in those locations.

According to the National Crime Agency there are currently more than 1,500 lines in operation in the UK.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption All eight admitted admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

