Second on-the-run 'county lines' dealer jailed over Grimsby drugs plot
A second "county lines" gang member who absconded from court before being sentenced over dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Grimsby has been jailed.
Lauren Griffin, 25, was handed a five-years and 10-months jail term, and ordered to serve an additional 28 days in prison for failing to surrender.
She was among eight people who admitted drugs charges at a hearing last month.
Her sentencing was delayed after she and her brother, Billy Griffin, 28, fled Hull Crown Court.
Billy Griffin was jailed for the same offences on Monday.
Humberside Police said the pair "panicked and absconded from court". They were later arrested in the Greater Manchester area after the other gang members were jailed on 17 December.
The court heard the gang, from Manchester and one from Louth, Lincolnshire, ran the drugs plot from various addresses across Grimsby between October 2015 and October 2016.
More than 1.4kg of Class A drugs were recovered.
Det Sergeant Steve Elliott said officers had "recovered thousands of pounds in cash and taken heroin and crack cocaine to the value of almost £8,500 off the streets" during the police operation.
County lines is the name given to urban drug dealers expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas, primarily to supply crack cocaine and heroin to addicts in those locations.
According to the National Crime Agency there are currently more than 1,500 lines in operation in the UK.
The convicted drugs gang
- Robin Griffin, 31, of Biddisham Walk, Manchester - Jailed for nine years and nine months. He also admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply
- Bonar Kekula, 28, of Harrowby Drive, Manchester - Jailed for seven years
- Lee Hughes, 30, of Aldbourne Close, Manchester - Jailed for seven years
- Gerrard Downs, 31, of Abderdare Walk, Manchester - Jailed for six years and three months
- John Brady, 29, of Northridge Road, Manchester - Jailed for five years
- Billy Griffin, 28, of Biddisham Walk, Manchester - Jailed for four years and 10 months, plus 28 days for failing to surrender
- Liam Oxley, 31, of Aswell Street, Louth - Jailed for two years and four months
- Lauren Griffin, 28, of Biddisham Walk, Manchester - Jailed for five years and 10 months, plus 28 days for failing to surrender