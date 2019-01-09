Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption More than 7km (4.3 miles) of tidal flood defences will be improved between Victoria Dock and St Andrew's Quay, the Environment Agency said

A £42m flood defence scheme to protect 113,000 homes and businesses in Hull has been approved by the government.

It means defences will be upgraded along the waterfront between St Andrew's Quay and Victoria Dock.

The Environment Agency said it expected the work to be completed by March 2021.

More than 250 properties were flooded in December 2013 when a tidal surge overtopped the city's defences after water levels in the Humber estuary peaked to the highest ever seen.

About 7km (4.3 miles) of tidal flood defences will be improved, with most being raised.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption An artist impression of how the flood defences will look at the Victoria Dock Half-Tide Basin once the project is completed

Glass panels will be installed in some areas, while others will feature "recessed sections to display artistic works".

Floods Minister Thérèse Coffey said: "I am delighted that the owners of 113,000 homes and businesses in and around Hull will benefit from a fully government funded flood defence improvements which will help for many decades to come.

"This new flood defence scheme costing £42 million from taxpayers' money has been well supported by the City Council and a number of other key partners, showing what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal."

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption New defences will be installed along the frontage of Victoria Dock village including Camilla Close to Corinthian Way

The project was given the go ahead by the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government after it was signed off by Hull City Council's planning committee on the fifth anniversary of the tidal surge.

Work on the project would start "early this year", the agency added.