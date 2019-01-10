Image copyright Google Image caption Humberside Police said the incident happened on Tuesday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a sexual assault outside a school.

Police were called to Headlands School in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Tuesday to reports of a man "acting suspiciously".

In a statement, head teacher Sarah Bone said it had been "incredibly difficult for all those concerned and in particular the young victim".

Humberside Police said the 62-year-old man remained in custody.

Writing on the school's website, Mrs Bone said the arrested man "was challenged, photographed and removed by an on-duty member of staff".

She added: "I am well aware various 'versions' of what may, or may not, have happened are being shared on social media and these run the risk of causing unnecessary emotional distress and harm to the young victim involved."