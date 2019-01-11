Man charged with sexual assault near Bridlington school
- 11 January 2019
A man who was arrested outside a school has been charged with sexual assault.
Police were called to Headlands School in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Tuesday after reports of a man "acting suspiciously".
Michael Wilson, 62, of High Street, Bridlington has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of trespass with the intention to commit a sexual assault.
He will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.