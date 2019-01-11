Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Wilson was arrested outside Headlands School

A man who was arrested outside a school has been charged with sexual assault.

Police were called to Headlands School in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Tuesday after reports of a man "acting suspiciously".

Michael Wilson, 62, of High Street, Bridlington has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of trespass with the intention to commit a sexual assault.

He will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.