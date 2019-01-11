Image caption The Hull and East Riding RSPCA is trying to raise £400,000 towards rebuilding its kennels

An animal rescue centre said it can no longer house dogs in its kennels because its buildings are not up to welfare standards.

The RSPCA centre in Hull said it is looking for foster families to take in the displaced animals.

The charity is attempting to raise £400,000 to rebuild the facilities, it has so far raised £100,000.

General manager Alison Ripley said "closing the kennels was a distressing decision to make".

Ms Ripley said the organisation had to ensure the dogs were in the "best possible environment".

"We're doing everything we can to raise funds to rebuild our kennels, but in the meantime we hope that we find caring individuals to provide loving foster homes to our canine friends," she said.

The Hull and East Riding branch has occupied the same building on Clough Road since 1938.

It has already spent £200,000 refurbishing the cattery and small animal unit.

In a statement on its website, the Hull branch said: "People believe that because we are part of the RSPCA, we have access to a great deal of funding but in reality, we only receive a small amount of money from the national pot."

"Our running costs are around £400,000 annually and this year the RSPCA gave us £26,000 to contribute to this which means we rely on our own fundraising and donations from people in the Hull and East Riding area."

According to its latest accounts, the national RSPCA raised £140.9m in 2017. It spent £129.4m and had reserves of £86m.

The national RSPCA said it spent £8.4m in 2017 supporting its 165 branches.

"Funds are limited and the national RSPCA is unable to fund all of this work but is supporting their determined fundraising efforts to rebuild the kennels," a spokeswoman said.