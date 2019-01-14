Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption CCTV footage showed the incident on Whitefriargate on 30 November

Two men have denied assaulting two homeless people who were asleep in a tent on a street in Hull.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place in a shop doorway on Whitefriargate on 30 November.

Jamie Nickell, 26, of Lincoln, is accused of taking a running jump on to the tent and Jake Mann, 29, also of Lincoln, is accused of filming it.

Both men denied assault when they appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court and were released on bail.

The pair spoke only to confirm their details and to enter not guilty pleas.

District Judge Fred Rutherford said the case would have to be sent to Hull Crown Court for a hearing on 11 February.

The men were bailed on condition they do not enter the city of Hull unless they are attending court.