If approved, the new plant would be built alongside an existing power station near Stallingborough

A £300m power station producing energy from waste could be built in North East Lincolnshire.

The proposed plant would be located next to the existing South Humber Bank Power Station near Stallingborough, developers EP UK Investments said.

More than 600,000 tonnes of rubbish, brought in on lorries, would be burnt to produce enough electricity for about 500,000 homes, the firm added.

If approved, the station would open in 2022 with the creation of some 50 jobs.

James Crankshaw, head of engineering for the developers, said the plant was not dependent on securing a contract to provide electricity from the government.

"The project is not dependent on securing a Power Purchase Agreement or other form of secured income such as a Contract For Difference as other EFW projects have required..."

He added that as such the developers "expect to progress to the construction phase soon after planning is approved" and that a planning decision was expected in March.