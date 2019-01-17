Image copyright Hudgell Solicitors Image caption Gwynneth Hunter said she looked after her daughter for 32 years before placing her at the Avocet Trust care home

A mother has said she will never forgive the "disgusting" treatment of her daughter, who weighed just 4 stone (25kg) when she died at a care home.

Sammy Glew, 33, who had cerebral palsy and epilepsy, died of pneumonia at the Avocet Trust care home in Hull in 2015.

Her mother Gwynneth Hunter was awarded damages after an inquiry found her daughter was left without sufficient fluids and had not been eating.

The Avocet Trust has been approached for comment.

Miss Glew had the mental age of a five year old and required "around the clock" care after she was starved of oxygen at birth, Mrs Hunter said.

Image copyright Gwynneth Hunter Image caption Sammy Glew at age 21

Concerns were first raised when she needed hospital treatment for a chest infection in December 2014, seven months after arriving at the care home.

"She was not given medication she was prescribed to help reduce pain. She didn't have the fluids she required, she was not eating and was clearly in lots of pain because she was screaming out and crawling around on her knees. Despite this nothing was done," said Mrs Hunter.

"This wasn't care, it was neglect which left her dying in agony.

"I can never forgive them and I had to see this legal case through for Sammy."

By the time of her death on 19 January 2015, Miss Glew lost two-and-a-half stones in less than a year.

Hudgell Solicitors, which represented Mrs Hunter, said her health issues "were ignored and a suitable care plan was not in place to address it".

Image copyright Gwynneth Hunter Image caption Mrs Hunter said she "turned to the care home" for specialist support after the death of her husband but was "let down"

It also said the Avocet Trust "made no admissions as part of the case, despite agreeing to pay a damages settlement".

A Hull City Council Safeguarding investigation concluded the care provided was "negligent".

In a statement, the authority said: "As a result, we intervened and implemented a robust action plan so that we could closely monitor the progress of the care provider.

"Our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time."