Image copyright Dave Gowans Image caption Gill Tremere died in late December and is pictured here with her husband Paul

A Parkrun in Hull saw its largest ever turn-out to remember the founder of the event in the city.

More than 850 people took on the 5km run in East Park for Gill Tremere, who established the weekly race in 2010.

The 71-year-old died on 30 December, shortly after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Her husband Paul Tremere started the race off, with runners planting snow drop bulbs at the finish line in her memory.

Image caption Paul Tremere gave a short speech before starting the Parkrun

Parkrunner Diane Mawer said: "Gill had this vision back in 2010 and just thought it would be a wonderful thing to bring to the people of Hull, she just wanted to get out and be active.

"It's just grown and grown."

The Hull race regularly sees between 400-500 people attempt to beat their best times, but numbers swelled for the special event despite cold temperatures.

Image caption Runners planted snow drop bulbs by the finish line in East Park

Image copyright Helen Hood Image caption A sign at the end of the race read: "Forever young, forever loved, forever in East Park."

Mr Tremere said: "Every Saturday we thought we'd have a party in the park which happened to be a 5km run as well.

"Today's been all about remembering a dearly loved and remarkable lady who I hope has influenced many people."

Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who founded the Parkrun phenomenon, said Mrs Tremere created "one of the UK's most loved Parkruns".

"Gill will forever be remembered for her generosity, kindness, fairness and for her love of people and community," he said.

What is Parkrun?

Parkrun organises free, weekly, 2km and 5km runs on Saturdays and Sundays held in countries around the world.

Events are organised by volunteers and are designed to encourage people of every ability to take part.

Participants register online and are issued with a barcode.

The barcode is scanned and gives digital confirmation of race completion and tracks individual's race times.