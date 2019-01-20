Image caption Family and friends of lost trawlermen gathered in Hull for the 30th annual service

A memorial event for the 6,000 Hull trawlermen lost at sea has been held by the Humber estuary.

The 30th Lost Trawlermen's Day service took place at Saint Andrews Quay retail park, with hundreds of family and friends of trawlermen in attendance.

The Bishop of Hull gave an address, with readings by others including ex-Hull West and Hessle MP Alan Johnson.

The event is organised by the STAND fishing heritage charity and aims to maintain Hull's fishing port heritage.

Image caption Speakers included the Bishop of Hull and former Hull West and Hessle MP Alan Johnson

Flowers were thrown on to the banks of the River Humber after the service.

The annual event is always held in either January or February - a time of year when most trawlers are lost.

Image copyright Chris Morgan Image caption A steel artwork in St Andrew's Dock stands in honour of Hull's trawlermen

Ron Wilkinson, STAND chairman, said: "It's important that children realise that their grandfathers and great-grandfathers were involved in what was once the biggest deep sea fishing fleet in the world.

"You have memories of these people who you worked with, sailed with and socialised with, they were good, hard-working people."