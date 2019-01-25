A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 22-month-old toddler.

Mia Gregson died at her home in Hull on 13 February 2014.

Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, Hull, also denied causing or allowing the child's death when he appeared at the city's crown court via video link.

His former partner Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, also pleaded not guilty to the same charge when she stood in the dock.

The pair are due to stand trial on 2 October.

Mr Garner was remanded in custody, while Ms Gregson was released on unconditional bail.