Laura Plummer was jailed for three years in December 2017

A British woman jailed after she was found with painkillers in her suitcase at an Egyptian airport has been released, according to her family.

Laura Plummer, 34, from Hull, was sentenced to three years in prison on 26 December 2017 for taking 290 Tramadol tablets into the country.

She was arrested in October 2017 when she flew to the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Ms Plummer claimed the tablets were for her partner to ease his back pain.

Her sister Rachel Plummer said the Egyptian authorities were preparing to send her home.

Tramadol - a strong painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain - is available on prescription in the UK but is a banned substance in Egypt.

The Plummer family has previously said Ms Plummer had no idea what she doing was illegal.

They said she did not try to hide the medicine, and thought it was a joke when she was stopped by officials after arriving for a holiday with her partner.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "Our staff continue to do all they can to support Laura and her family, and our embassy remains in regular contact with the Egyptian authorities."