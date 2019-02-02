Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption More than 70 officers have been searching through the night

Police searching for a 21-year-old student who went missing after leaving a club have said they have "significant concerns" about her safety.

Libby Squire was last seen by her friends getting into a taxi outside The Welly on Beverley Road, Hull, at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

She got out of a taxi near her home on Wellesley Avenue and was last seen on CCTV about 23:45 GMT on Beverley Road.

Det Supt Simon Gawthorpe said her disappearance was out of character.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "Her family have described Libby as a very thoughtful young woman who always put other people before herself.

"They have said this is very out of character for Libby, and clearly that raises our concerns about her significantly."

Image copyright Google Image caption Libby Squire got a taxi outside The Welly club

Det Supt Gawthorpe said Ms Squire was spotted on the CCTV on Beverley Road, close to its junction with Haworth Street.

The officer said from there, she may have walked in either direction down Beverley Road or Haworth Street.

Police had made an earlier appeal to trace a driver who had stopped to help Ms Squire on Beverley Road, but they said he had now been located.

More than 70 officers are involved in the search, and fire crews have been searching a frozen pond at Oak Road playing fields.

They have spoken to friends, and visited pubs and clubs in the area, as well as speaking to residents.

Det Supt Gawthorpe appealed for drivers with dashcam footage who were in the Beverley Road area between 23:00 GMT and 03:00 GMT to get in touch.

Skip Twitter post by @ameliacummins28 @hulllive URGENT: I am LIBBY SQUIRE’S best friend - we have organised a search party for her - meeting at student union building on campus at 1500 - please retweet or post to raise awareness ! — Amelia (@ameliacummins28) February 2, 2019 Report

Police have also asked residents to check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings to see if she may have taken shelter there.

Friends of the student have also organised their own search party through social media.

Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7ins tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace.