The search for missing Libby Squire has entered its third day after police, her friends and fellow Hull University students have looked for her in bitingly cold conditions.

Miss Squire, 21, disappeared late on Thursday and police have said they are "extremely concerned" for her welfare.

She was last seen getting into a taxi near the Welly Club music venue on Beverley Road at about 23:00 GMT.

Her family have said they are "broken without her".

A family member urged Miss Squire to come home and thanked those who had joined the search.

"She is obviously loved by so many," they said.

Miss Squire's family also said her disappearance was "very out of character", adding that she was "a very thoughtful and caring young woman who puts others before herself".

Police carried out house-to-house inquiries in Hull

On Saturday, more than 70 police officers were out making inquiries, including knocking door-to-door around the area where the student vanished.

About 200 students were involved in the search of the university premises, which was organised by student Ryan Tweddell.

He said: "It was great to see so many students turn out to support the search for Libby.

"We can't believe the community came out in the numbers they did, it just shows how much people care.

"Libby is a loving, down-to-earth, typical, normal student. She is hardworking, helps everyone who needs it and is a lovely, brilliant girl."

In a statement, the University of Hull said it was "deeply concerned" about the missing student.

A spokesman said: "We are working closely with Humberside Police to support their search for Libby and offering support to Libby's family at this distressing time."

Fire crews have been searching a frozen pond near where she was last seen

Miss Squire was reported missing after getting into a taxi outside the Welly Club at around 23:00 on Thursday, and is believed to have got out of the vehicle a short while later near her home address on Wellesley Avenue.

Humberside Police said that she was then helped by a motorist who pulled over after spotting her on the street, with the force adding that the man in question has since contacted them and has "really helped out" with the search.

Miss Squire was last spotted on CCTV on Beverley Road, near to the junction with Hayworth Street, at around 23:45 on Thursday, the force added.

Police urged people living in that area to check their gardens and outbuildings in case Miss Squire had taken shelter.

Anyone who was driving around the area at the time and has dashcam footage has also been asked to come forward.

Miss Squire, who is 5ft 7ins tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace.