Image caption About 20 officers have searched a wooded area in Oak Road Playing Fields, close to Beverley Road where Libby Squire was last seen

Police have been scouring a woodland for missing student Libby Squire as searches enter a sixth day.

The 21-year-old, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, went missing in Hull on Thursday.

About 20 officers have been searching the wooded area, near Oak Road Playing Fields, close to where she was last seen.

Her mother Lisa thanked everyone for their "continued love and support" in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"If love alone could bring our Libby Pie back she would be sat cuddling with us now," she wrote.

Image copyright Squire Family Image caption University of Hull student Libby Squire was last seen on Thursday night

Humberside Police said it had "received hundreds of calls" from the public as it pursued a number of lines of inquiry.

Detectives think Ms Squire got a taxi at the Welly Club music venue before arriving at her student house at about 23:30 GMT, where her mobile phone was found.

But they do not believe the University of Hull student entered the house.

She was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, by the junction with Haworth Street, where it is thought a motorist stopped to offer her help.

She is believed to have been in the area for about 30 minutes.

On Tuesday, five officers from the police regional marine unit searched a pond at the playing fields.

Later that day, about 200 students and staff gathered in the rain at the university to show solidarity and support for Ms Squire, her family and friends.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Officers waded through waist-deep pond water using sticks to break the ice during searches

Officers said her mobile phone "has not provided any further insight as to where she may be or her movements that night".

Image copyright PA Image caption President of University of Hull Students Union Osaro Otabo and University Vice-Chancellor Professor Susan Lea addressed students and staff gathered at a vigil on Tuesday

The family previously said Ms Squire's disappearance was "very out of character" and they were "broken without her".

Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, had been wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace.