Image copyright Squire family Image caption Libby Squire - whose full name is Liberty Anna - is a student at the University of Hull

A man has been arrested on suspicion of abducting student Libby Squire who went missing a week ago.

The 21-year-old, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was last seen in the Beverley Road area of Hull after a night out.

Humberside Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested at an address in Raglan Street in Hull on Wednesday night.

"We have not yet found Libby and doing so remains our top priority," it said.

The man is in custody and assisting police with their inquiries.

Ms Squire's parents have been informed of the arrest and are being supported by officers "at this difficult time", the force added.

Image copyright Squire family Image caption Ms Squire's family said she was a "very sociable person who loves going out and enjoys spending time with her friends"

Police believe Ms Squire - whose full name is Liberty Anna - got a taxi at the Welly Club music venue on 31 January before arriving at her student house at about 23:30 GMT, where her mobile phone was found.

But the University of Hull student did not enter the house and her phone "has not provided any further insight as to where she may be or her movements that night", the force said.

Ms Squire was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, by the junction with Haworth Street, where it is believed a motorist stopped to offer her help.

She is thought to have been in the area for about 30 minutes.

On Wednesday, about 20 officers searched a wooded area near Oak Road Playing Fields, near where Ms Squire was last seen, and a police helicopter was also used.

Police plan to drive an 11 sq m mobile billboard around the area where she was last seen and leaflets will be handed out later in a bid to "gather more information".

Skip Twitter post by @Humberbeat It’s been a week since Libby Squire was last seen in Hull. Tonight officers will be out speaking with people and handing out leaflets to gather more info. Also a 11sq metre screen will be driven around the area where Libby was last seen displaying images of her #HelpFindLibby pic.twitter.com/QXMOHNgQ4w — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) February 7, 2019 Report

Her family previously said Ms Squire's disappearance was "very out of character" and they were "broken without her".

Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace when she was last seen.