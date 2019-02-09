Image copyright Squire family Image caption Ms Squire's family said she was a "very sociable person who loves going out and enjoys spending time with her friends"

Appeals to help find missing student Libby Squire are to be shown on digital screens to city centre shoppers.

The 21-year-old University of Hull student disappeared on 31 January after a night out in the city.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night at a house in Raglan Street, which is less than a mile from Ms Squire's home near Beverley Road where she was last seen.

Detectives have been granted extra time to question the man.

Humberside Police said an appeal for information about the student was being broadcast on 20 digital screens in the main shopping areas of Hull city centre over the weekend.

Meanwhile, 2,000 flyers printed in English, Arabic, Russian, Lithuanian and Polish have been handed out asking for information.

A "media van" carrying an 11 sq m digital screen was also driven around an eight-mile loop route in the area where Ms Squire was last seen.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are searching waste land in the hunt for missing student Libby Squire

The van circled student areas as well as Newland Avenue and Princes Avenue, showing three-metre high images of the missing woman.

On Saturday morning two police cars were parked on Raglan Street and officers were continuing to search the streets surrounding Ms Squire's house.

Police were seen using sticks and cameras to search the gardens of houses backing on to Oak Road Playing Fields.

The playing fields have been the focus of police searches over the past week.

Her family has said the disappearance was "very out of character".

Image copyright Squire family Image caption Libby Squire - whose full name is Liberty Anna - is a student at the University of Hull

Humberside Police said it was "still treating Libby's disappearance as a missing person's inquiry".

Detectives believe Ms Squire, a philosophy student, went home in a taxi at about 23:30 GMT on 31 January but did not enter the house.

Her mobile phone was found there but it "has not provided any further insight as to where she may be or her movements that night", the force said.

Image caption Police searched a property on Raglan Street after a man was arrested on Wednesday night

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was later seen on CCTV near Beverley Road where a motorist stopped to offer her help.

Police previously said both the taxi driver and motorist were "not suspects".

Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace when she went missing.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ms Squire's mum Lisa posted this message on her Facebook page a week after the disappearance

Libby Squire timeline: