Image copyright PA Image caption Lisa Squire, the mother of missing student Libby Squire, at the Hull church service

The parents of missing university student Libby Squire attended a prayer vigil as the search for their daughter entered its tenth day.

The University of Hull student, 21, disappeared on 31 January after a night out in the city.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abduction on Wednesday at a house in Hull, near to where Ms Squire was last seen, remains in police custody.

Earlier, police removed evidence bags from the Raglan Street property.

Libby's mum Lisa Squire was seen hugging a police officer as she left the Hull Community Church following the vigil on Sunday morning.

Mrs Squire and her husband, Russ, had previously made emotional pleas for information about their daughter's disappearance.

Humberside Police can detain the arrested man until 21:00 GMT after being granted an extra 24 hours to question him on Saturday night.

Appeals to find Libby, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, have been displayed on digital screens in Hull city centre over the weekend.

Police said the appeal for information was being broadcast on 20 screens in the main shopping.

Thousands of flyers printed in English, Arabic, Russian, Lithuanian and Polish have also been handed out asking for information.

Image copyright PA Image caption Humberside Police officers removed evidence from a house in Hull where a man was arrested on Wednesday

It is understood that police are examining CCTV footage, obtained by ITV News, which appears to show a man getting in and out of a car minutes after the last sighting of the missing philosophy student.

Det Supt Mathew Hutchinson said on Saturday: "We are still treating Libby's disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.

"I have said previously that we are keeping an open mind as to her whereabouts and that is still very much the case."

Detectives believe Ms Squire went home in a taxi at about 23:30 on 31 January but did not enter her house.

Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace when she went missing.

Libby Squire timeline:

Image copyright Squire family Image caption Libby Squire has not been seen for more than a week