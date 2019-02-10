Missing Libby Squire: Family attends Hull prayer vigil
The parents of missing university student Libby Squire attended a prayer vigil as the search for their daughter entered its tenth day.
The University of Hull student, 21, disappeared on 31 January after a night out in the city.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abduction on Wednesday at a house in Hull, near to where Ms Squire was last seen, remains in police custody.
Earlier, police removed evidence bags from the Raglan Street property.
Libby's mum Lisa Squire was seen hugging a police officer as she left the Hull Community Church following the vigil on Sunday morning.
Mrs Squire and her husband, Russ, had previously made emotional pleas for information about their daughter's disappearance.
Humberside Police can detain the arrested man until 21:00 GMT after being granted an extra 24 hours to question him on Saturday night.
Appeals to find Libby, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, have been displayed on digital screens in Hull city centre over the weekend.
Police said the appeal for information was being broadcast on 20 screens in the main shopping.
Thousands of flyers printed in English, Arabic, Russian, Lithuanian and Polish have also been handed out asking for information.
It is understood that police are examining CCTV footage, obtained by ITV News, which appears to show a man getting in and out of a car minutes after the last sighting of the missing philosophy student.
Det Supt Mathew Hutchinson said on Saturday: "We are still treating Libby's disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.
"I have said previously that we are keeping an open mind as to her whereabouts and that is still very much the case."
Detectives believe Ms Squire went home in a taxi at about 23:30 on 31 January but did not enter her house.
Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace when she went missing.
Libby Squire timeline:
- 31 January: Ms Squire is believed to have been dropped off in a taxi from The Welly nightclub to her student home on Wellesley Avenue at about 23:30. She did not enter the house but her phone was found there. She was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, by the junction with Haworth Street, where a motorist stopped to offer her help
- 1 February: The philosophy student is believed to have remained in the area until about 00:09. She is later reported missing and officers begin a search
- 4 February: Her parents make an emotional video appeal urging their daughter to "get in touch"
- 5 February: About 200 students and staff gather in the rain at the University of Hull to show solidarity and support for Ms Squire, her family and friends
- 6 February: A 24-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of abduction
- 7 February: A large screen displaying images of the student is driven around parts of Hull and officers hand out leaflets in the area where Ms Squire was last seen
- 8 February: Humberside Police is granted more time to question the arrested man
- 9 February: Courts grant detectives a further 24 hours to continue holding the suspect