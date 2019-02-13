Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Libby Squire can be seen on CCTV walking towards the queue for the Welly Club music venue

New footage has emerged of missing student Libby Squire on the night of her disappearance.

The CCTV images show a woman, confirmed by police as the 21-year-old student, near the Welly Club music venue in Hull at about 23:20 GMT on 31 January.

Police are continuing to search an area near the last known sighting of Libby, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Her parents are due to attend a special service at their local church on Wednesday.

They also released a new statement saying their daughter has a "big heart" and is "always happy and having fun".

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire's family released a new photo of her in Paris in May 2017 during a gap year and one of her at home on Christmas Day 2018

St Paul's in West Wycombe will open for two hours from 18:00 for the service, which will see candles lit and prayers said for her safe return.

Ms Squire's family said: "Libby is a much-loved big sister to her three younger siblings. They all really look up to her and she always expects them to behave.

"Libby has a big heart. She is always happy and having fun. She laughs a lot. She is a real family person, and loves spending time at home with them."

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are continuing to search an area close to Oak Road playing fields in Hull

The newly-released CCTV , filmed by a camera on a lettings agency next door to the club, shows Libby in a black jacket and a black skirt.

The University of Hull student is believed to have taken a taxi from the nightclub after she was refused entry.

Police said she was dropped off near her home at about 23:30 and was then seen near a bench on Beverley Road about 10 minutes later.

One area of interest in the police search has been the Oak Road playing fields in the city, with officers returning on Tuesday and using power tools to cut back undergrowth.

On Wednesday, divers carried out further searches in a pond at the location.

Image caption Police divers returned to Oak Road pond in Hull on Wednesday for further searches

Humberside Police said hundreds of uniformed officers and around 50 detectives have been searching "around the clock" for Libby, with specialist search advisors, underwater officers, the fire service, police dogs, local businesses and the public also involved.

The force said: "Our priority remains to find Libby and support her family at this incredibly distressing time."

Officers have posted letters to people living near to Raglan Street asking if anyone heard "anything unusual" on the night of her disappearance.

The force said it had "received hundreds of calls" and was pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

On the night of her disappearance, detectives think Ms Squire arrived at her student house at about 23:30, where her mobile phone was found.

They do not believe she entered the house and said her phone "has not provided any further insight as to her movements that night".

She was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, where it is thought a motorist stopped to offer her help.

She is believed to have been in the area for about 30 minutes.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abduction remains a person of interest, police said.