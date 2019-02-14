Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Hull student Libby Squire has been missing for two weeks

Missing student Libby Squire "may have come to some harm" since she disappeared two weeks ago, police have said.

No trace of the 21-year-old has been found since she went missing in Hull, despite extensive searches.

Humberside Police said they remained hopeful of finding Ms Squire but were keeping "an open mind".

The force also released pictures of clothes similar to those she was wearing when she disappeared.

Det Supt Martin Smalley said: "Libby has been missing for 14 days now and we sadly have to consider she may have come to some harm."

Police said they had used a black leather jacket, denim skirt and Vans "Old Skool" trainers - seen in new images released by the force - to help officers track Ms Squire's movements.

A CCTV recording of her wearing a similar outfit was shared on Wednesday.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby was last seen wearing an outfit similar to the one pictured - A black leather jacket, denim skirt and Vans "Old Skool" trainers

Police said the last sighting of the University of Hull student was on Beverley Road, close to where she lived, at around 00.05 GMT on 1 February.

Dozens of police officers have been searching undergrowth and waterways in Oak Road playing fields, a few streets away from her home on Wellesley Avenue.

Det Supt Martin Smalley said that detectives "were working night and day to find her and to understand what happened that night".

"More work is now taking place behind the scenes rather than in public view," he said.

"However this does not mean the investigation is slowing or coming to an end, it is exactly the opposite and is very much active and ongoing."

Image caption Police divers have been searching water in a park near Ms Squire's home

On Wednesday, family and friends attended a prayer vigil at a church in her hometown.

About 300 people, including her parents, attended a two-hour service in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abduction remains a person of interest, police have said.