Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Two young children were inside the "smelly nappy" car

A car with two young children inside has been stopped by police after travelling at more than 100mph due to a "smelly nappy".

The Range Rover was stopped on the M180 near Wrawby, North Lincolnshire after speeding at up to 118mph, Humberside Police said.

In a tweet posted by the force at 15:46 GMT, officers said the driver had been reported to the courts.

A "smelly nappy" was the reason given for the speed, the tweet said.